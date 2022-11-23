ON CAMERA: Drunk school principal found sleeping shirtless in classroom

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationON CAMERA: Drunk school principal found sleeping shirtless in classroom

The principal had allegedly consumed alcohol as video footage shows him in an inebriated state.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab shows a school principal sleeping inside a classroom after allegedly consuming alcohol in Amravati Maharashtra. | Twitter.
Amravati: A school principal was found sleeping inside a classroom after allegedly consuming alcohol in Amaravati Maharashtra on Wednesday.

A video of the same, showing the principal sleeping shirtless on the floor of the classroom, is making rounds on social media sites.

The incident was reported from a school in Melghat of Amravati. The reports said that the man was in an inebriated state.

