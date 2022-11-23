ON CAMERA: Drunk school principal found sleeping shirtless in classroom

Amravati: A school principal was found sleeping inside a classroom after allegedly consuming alcohol in Amaravati Maharashtra on Wednesday.
A video of the same, showing the principal sleeping shirtless on the floor of the classroom, is making rounds on social media sites.
The principal had allegedly consumed alcohol as video footage show him in an inebriated state.
The incident was reported from a school in Melghat of Amravati. The reports said that the man was in an inebriated state.
