 OJEE Admit Card 2023 released | Know how to download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOJEE Admit Card 2023 released | Know how to download

OJEE Admit Card 2023 released | Know how to download

OJEE Admit Card 2023 released on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
OJEE Admit Card 2023 released at ojee.nic.in | Representative image

Odisha: The admit cards for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 has been released on April 24. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website at ojee.nic.in.

According to the official website, the OJEE 2023 examination will be held on May 8, May 9, May 11, May 12, and May 15. The OJEE 2023 exam will be held in three shifts.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

OJEE Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “ADMIT CARD OJEE 2023”

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notification here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is conducted for Undergraduate courses such as B.Pharm, B.CAT, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, Lateral Entry to B.Pharm and Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, Integrated MBA and M.Sc. Computer Science in various Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State.

Read Also
OJEE 2022 Counselling: Integrated MBA seat allocation today; Know more here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG 2023: NTA to release admit card soon, Know how to download

NEET UG 2023: NTA to release admit card soon, Know how to download

CBSE class 10th & 12th Result 2023 to be announced soon; Details here

CBSE class 10th & 12th Result 2023 to be announced soon; Details here

Maharashtra: Four teens missing after leaving for school in Thane, cops searching

Maharashtra: Four teens missing after leaving for school in Thane, cops searching

OJEE Admit Card 2023 released | Know how to download

OJEE Admit Card 2023 released | Know how to download

UPSSSC Forest Inspector mains exam 2023 admit card out at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Forest Inspector mains exam 2023 admit card out at upsssc.gov.in