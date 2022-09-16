OJEE 2022 Counselling: Integrated MBA seat allocation today; Know more here

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Integrated MBA seat allocation today | Pixabay

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee will declare the seat allotment result for integrated MBA program today, September 16. Candidates can download their allotment letters from the official website -- ojee.nic.in. Candidates shortlisted for the integrated MBA program must report at the OJEE Office, Gandamunda, Bhubaneshwar on September 20-21.

“Candidates who get allotment and are interested to join the course, must report at the OJEE Office, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar between September 20 and September 21. with a demand draft of Rs 10,000 (Rs 5000 for SC/ST candidates), in favour of “OJEE” drawn at any scheduled bank payable at Bhubaneswar,” an official statement said.

Provisionally allotted candidates must freeze their options, complete the verification process, and pay the admission fee. Otherwise, the allotted seat may get cancelled, the authorities said.

“Candidates are also required to bring their OJEE Rank Card and all certificates / mark sheets and other required documents in original (with another set of photocopies) for provisional admission," it further added.

Here's how to check OJEE 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website -- ojee.nic.in. Select the candidate login option for your subject. Login using your credentials and check allotment status.

Read Also Tomorrow’s doctors see hope as NEET PG counselling begins today after inordinate delays