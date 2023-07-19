OFSS Bihar 2023: 2nd Selection List, Cutoff Marks Released On ofssbihar.in; Check Here To Know Details

Candidates who have applied for OFSS 2023 can now check the selection list on the official website. | File

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the second selection list for the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) intermediate admission 2023 on Tuesday i.e July 18. Candidates who have applied for OFSS 2023 can now check the selection list on the official website.

Alongside the selection list, the board has also released college and district-wise cutoff marks for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. This will help students to check their candidature through the OFSS cutoff marks. Following that, the application for class 11 programmes in various streams such as arts, science, commerce, agriculture and vocational courses across colleges in Bihar.

Steps to check OFSS Bihar 2nd Selection List 2023:

1. Visit the official website at ofssbihar.in

2. Look for the "2nd Selection List" or a similar option on the website homepage

3. Select the stream you have applied for - Arts, Science or Commerce.

4. Following that, look for the cutoff marks section and find the cutoff marks for your district direction

5. FInd candidature by checking the selection list using credentials such as - name, roll number etc

6. Once the above-mentioned is done, one can proceed with seat confirmation and further enrollment procedure.

The nomination process for the second selection list will take place from July 18 to July 24, 2023. While the online seat upgrading by educational institutes should be completed by July 25, 2023.

In case of difficulties, candidates can visit the official website.