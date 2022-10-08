Odisha UG first-year and PG classes to begin soon; check out dates

Representative Photo |

Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha has announced the dates of commencement of first-year under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) students for the academic session 2022-23.

According to an official notification released by the state’s Higher Education department, it has been communicated to the chairman, PG Council and principals of the colleges that the classroom teaching of newly admitted first year students of under-graduate courses for 2022-23 academic session would begin on October 13.

The physical classes of the fresh batch of post-graduate courses for 2022-23 academic session would start from October 17, the notification mentioned.

The official order added that the hostel facilities for the students, who had applied for it at the time of admission, would also be made available on these dates.