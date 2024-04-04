Odisha Staff Selection Commission Releases Final Answer Key

Representative Image

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the release of the final answer key for the Vital Statistics Assistant 2023 posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the answer key via the official website, www.ossc.gov.in.

The examination for the Vital Statistics Assistant 2023 posts was held on March 12 and 13, 2024. This recruitment initiative by OSSC aims to fill a total of 234 vacancies for the Vital Statistics Assistant position.

OSSC VSA 2023: Total Vacancy Breakdown

UR (Unreserved): 76 vacancies for male candidates and 40 for female candidates.

SEBC (Socially and Economically Backward Classes): 19 vacancies for male candidates and 9 for female candidates.

SC (Scheduled Caste): 26 vacancies for male candidates and 13 for female candidates.

ST (Scheduled Tribe): 34 vacancies for male candidates and 17 for female candidates.

Total: 155 vacancies for male candidates and 79 for female candidates.

How to download final answer key:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the final answer key for OSSC VSA 2023:

Visit the official website, ossc.gov.in.

Go to the homepage and look for the VSA 2023 final answer key link.

Click on the provided link to access the final answer key.

The final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Verify your answers and proceed to download the final answer key.

Take a printout of the answer key for future reference.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.