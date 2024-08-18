Odisha Staff Selection Commission CHSL 2024 Prelim Exam Results Released At ossc.gov.in

OSSC CHSL 2024 |

OSSC CHSL Recruitment Exam 2024: The preliminary exam results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level examination have been made public by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Candidates who appeared for the exam, can go to the official website, ossc.gov.in, to view and download the OSSC CHSL 2024 result and their scorecards. The candidates who have managed to score the minimum marks and pass the exam, will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

Once the candidates reach ossc.gov.in, they need to enter login credentials like their application no., password, email address, or mobile number or date of birth (DOB), in order to view the results.

How To Check check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, ossc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the result link

Step 3: Now, you need enter the required details

Step 4: The digital result will now appear on the desktop

Step 5: Candidates must check all details carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is recommended that candidates take a print out of their results and save the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.

It is also advised that candidates who find any inconsistencies in their results or have any doubts regarding them immediately contact the appropriate officials.

Exam Details

The OSSC CHSL prelims exam was administered on July 21, 2024. The exam was conducted from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., in a single shift. The recruitment drive for OSSC CHSL seeks to fill 673 positions for various positions.

Applicants should visit the official website on a regular basis to obtain the most complete and current information on the above-listed exam.