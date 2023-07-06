Odisha: SAMS +2 Admission Merit List To Be Released Today At samsodisha.gov.in; Details Here

The Student Academic Management System is about to release the SAMS Odisha + 2 admission merit list 2023 today, July 6. Candidates who have applied for the academic session 2023-24 will be able to check the merit list today from 11.45 am, according to the official website.

Candidates can visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in to download the merit list once the results are out. The final day to submit the online transfer application is July 7, till 5 pm. Registration for CAF 2023 was till June 30.

Steps to check SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the link available for school and mass education 'higher secondary school +2.'

3. Now, on the next page, click on the student login

4. Enter your credentials and submit

5. Tap on 'Submit,' and the SAMS Odisha Class 12 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the merit list and get a printout of the list for future reference.

Candidates can submit the updated documents from July 7 till July 13, 2023, up to 6 pm. The release of the second merit list is scheduled for July 19, 2023, and classes will commence in August.

Students are suggested to keep checking the official websites for updates.