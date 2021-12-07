Odisha: Padma Shri awardee & teacher, Nanda Prusty, dies at 104

Tributes pour in Jaipur as Veteran teacher Nanda Prusty dies in Odisha on December 7. The 104-year-old teacher, Nanda Prusty, was a class 8 pass-out who had been educating children and village elders free of cost for the last seven decades in Odisha. She died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, a family member said.

The 104-year-old teacher, popularly known as 'Nanda Master', was bestowed with the Padma Shri on November 9 for his long contribution in the field of education and social service. Before receiving the award, Prusty had raised both his hands to bless President Ram Nath Kovind Kovind, who bowed his head with folded hands, and the picture had gone viral on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death and said the much-respected "Nanda Sir" will be remembered for generations for his efforts to spread the joys of education in Odisha."Nation will always remember this noble soul for his selfless service." Said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet.

A resident of Kantira village in Sukinda block of Jajpur district, Prusty, was admitted to a community health center on November 29 after he complained of cough and cold and old-age-related problems. He was shifted to the district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated on the same night. The veteran teacher had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 30, following which was shifted to a private hospital in the state capital last Saturday.

"He passed away at 1.28 pm today," his grandson Khageswar Prusty and hospital authorities said. Nanda Prusty is survived by two sons. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik posted on social media, "His valuable contribution in education and lifelong sacrifice will remain as an ideal forever. May his soul rest in peace." Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 06:13 PM IST