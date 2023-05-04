Odisha launches a toll-free number to assist students with holiday homework

Holiday homework programme | Representative image

The Odisha government has developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the successful implementation of the holiday homework programme for school students during the ongoing summer vacation.

According to a statement released by the School and Mass Education department, a holiday homework programme for students in grades I through X will be held throughout the summer vacation beginning on Monday. All district administrations have been directed to strictly adhere to the SOP.

Beginning May 1, each district will have a help desk for the holiday homework programme. In each centre, four teachers, including subject experts, have been assigned to assist students with their homework. Except for holidays, the cell will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days.

Students can contact the assistance desk by dialing a toll-free number. They can call the hotline if they have any questions about their schoolwork. Teachers will assist them in resolving their issues.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, the holiday homework scheme will be monitored on a daily basis.