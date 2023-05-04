 Odisha launches a toll-free number to assist students with holiday homework
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha launches a toll-free number to assist students with holiday homework

Odisha launches a toll-free number to assist students with holiday homework

A help desk has been opened in every district for the holiday homework programme from May 1.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Holiday homework programme | Representative image

The Odisha government has developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the successful implementation of the holiday homework programme for school students during the ongoing summer vacation.

According to a statement released by the School and Mass Education department, a holiday homework programme for students in grades I through X will be held throughout the summer vacation beginning on Monday. All district administrations have been directed to strictly adhere to the SOP.

Beginning May 1, each district will have a help desk for the holiday homework programme. In each centre, four teachers, including subject experts, have been assigned to assist students with their homework. Except for holidays, the cell will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days.

Students can contact the assistance desk by dialing a toll-free number. They can call the hotline if they have any questions about their schoolwork. Teachers will assist them in resolving their issues.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, the holiday homework scheme will be monitored on a daily basis.

Read Also
Odisha: Doctor gifts his backward Keonjhar village no-fee international school
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha launches a toll-free number to assist students with holiday homework

Odisha launches a toll-free number to assist students with holiday homework

Kolkata: Petition filed in Calcutta HC alleging irregularities in college principals’ selection

Kolkata: Petition filed in Calcutta HC alleging irregularities in college principals’ selection

SSC CGL 2023: Aspirants demand changes to age eligibility requirements & cut-off, protest continues

SSC CGL 2023: Aspirants demand changes to age eligibility requirements & cut-off, protest continues

Serbia shooting: 'Kill list' found with 13-year-old shooter, attack planned for weeks says police

Serbia shooting: 'Kill list' found with 13-year-old shooter, attack planned for weeks says police

NEET UG 2023: NTA releases admit card at neet.nta.nic.in; check details

NEET UG 2023: NTA releases admit card at neet.nta.nic.in; check details