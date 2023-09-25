Odisha: Hostel Mess Serves 'Dead Frog'; College Cuts One Day Fee For Mess Contractor As Punishment

Hostel Mess served dead frog as food | Twitter @aaraynsh

Bhubaneswar: Hostel food in colleges across nation has been a controversial issue, the latest report of such incident is from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha. A student here found a dead frog served to him in the hostel food. A X user, Aaryansh, took to the micro-blogging site, formerly Twitter to share his ordeal and questioned the state of affairs at the education institution.

@aaraynsh writes, while sharing the picture "This is KIIT Bhubaneswar, ranked 42 among engineering colleges in India, where parents pay approx 17.5 lakhs to get their child an engineering degree. This is the food being served at the college hostel. Then we wonder why students from India migrate to other countries for better education and facilities."

This is KIT Bhubaneswar, ranked ~42 among engineering colleges in India, where parents pay approx 17.5 lakhs to get their child an engineering degree. This is the food being served at the college hostel.



Then we wonder why students from India migrate to other countries for… pic.twitter.com/QmPaz4mD82 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) September 23, 2023

Netizens slammed the engineering college on X after which the institute issued a notice which states that payment for one day will be cut for the caterers as a punishment.

College Punishes Mess authorities

The notice, issued to the mess contractor mentioned that the food is "totally unhygienic" and the students were "dissatisfied" with the lunch. It added, "Therefore, one day payment for (Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks & Dinner) food items is hereby deducted as a token of punishment since this concerns the boarders health and hygiene. Further, you are WARNED to be very much careful while preparing food for the boarders of your allotted hostels. You are again instructed to keep your kitchen, store and food quality hygiene."

So, this is the value of human life. The hostel where the frog was served, at Bhubaneswar University, in an attempt to do damage control, decided to deduct only one day's payment from the mess provider company! Just wow. pic.twitter.com/2BSDhUwI8I — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) September 24, 2023

Aaraynsh further writes, "At least they should have investigated and questioned the culprits."

After the notice another user on X replied, "Errors are a part of life, and when it haven't done much harm, the person should be warned, not pushed to the cliff."