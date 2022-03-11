Odisha govt to hold Matric exam in offline mode starting April 29

With a fall in Covid-19 cases throughout the state, the Odisha government on Friday announced to conduct the Summative Assessment-II examination of class 10 students from April 29 in offline mode.



Making this announcement here, Odisha chief secretary S.C. Mohapatra said the annual high school certificate (HSC) examination, Madhyama (Sanskrit) examination and state open school certificate examination will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha from April 29 to May 6 in offline mode.



Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the annual board examination for the class 10 students could not be conducted and results were declared by adopting an alternative method of assessment.



However, this academic year (2021-22), the situation has been slightly improved and class room teaching has been resumed. So this decision was taken after holding discussion with all stakeholders, said Mahapatra.



He said it is mandatory for all class 10 students to appear in the Summative Assessment-II examination. The students will appear for the test in their respective schools while teachers from other schools will be deployed as invigilators.



If the examination could not be conducted in any school due to some reason, the students of the concerned school will appear for the exam in a nearby school, said the chief secretary.



Keeping in view the Covid situation prevailing since the past two years, the BSE has decided to adopt three methods for awarding marks to the students. Two of those are alternate methods of assessment while another is a new scheme of assessment, he said.



Under the first method, the evaluation will be done on the basis of scores achieved in Summative Assessment-I, Internal Assessment while the marks to be obtained in Summative Assessment-II will only be considered in another method.



The third method of evaluation will be done giving 20 per cent weightage to Internal Assessment, 30 per cent to Summative Assessment-I and 50 per cent to Summative Assessment-II.



The utmost scores obtained by a student in any of the above three methods will be considered as the final marks, he added.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:08 PM IST