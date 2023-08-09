Odisha: Govt Instructs DEOs To Allow Admission Of Students Without Aadhaar Cards

Representative Photo |

Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over the difficulties faced by some students, the Odisha government on Tuesday said that Aadhaar card is no more mandatory for admissions into schools in the State.

Writing a letter to all District Education Officers (DEOs), School and Mass Education Secretary Aswathy S. has asked to allow students, who do not have Aadhar cards, to take admission into school.

The academic season for this year has already started and admission is also continuing in some schools as per need. It was instructed earlier that the admission of students should be hassle free and smooth.

“In this regard, it is brought to the notice that in some schools, headmasters are insisting the parents submit Aadhaar cards for admission of children in different classes. It is clarified that the children must be allowed to take admission in schools with or without an Aadhaar card,” Aswathy told the DEOs.

Making it clear that Aadhaar is not a mandatory prerequisite for admission, she asked the DEOs to facilitate the students for obtaining Aadhaar cards by coordinating with various offices of the district after admission.

Further, the DEOs have been directed to communicate the decision of the department to the school headmaster or headmistress for smooth admission of students.

