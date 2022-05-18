Odisha CM encourages college teachers to develop problem-solving attitude among students

Bhubaneswar: On Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik encouraged college teachers to develop a problem-solving attitude among the students.

Joining the orientation programme by the Higher Education Department of the state on a virtual platform, the Chief Minister said that Society grows and gets ahead by solving its issues. "It is, therefore, essential to develop a problem-solving attitude, especially among the youth," he said. Patnaik urged the teachers to help the children develop this critical trait among themselves. "We need knowledge that solves our problem, and transforms lives," he added.

The Orientation programme was organised at State Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan. As many as 908 lecturers have been selected out of which 639 joined today and the rest will join soon.

Congratulating the new lecturers for the appointment, the Chief Minister said, "You are here by the potency of your education, and also going to make a career in education. So, no one understands the importance of education better than you"

Patnaik further said that with a focus to energise our higher education, his government has launched recruitment drives to fill up vacant teachers' posts on a massive scale, both in government and non-government aided colleges.

He added that since 2016, the state has initiated the recruitment process for as many as 3,768 college teachers, out of which 2,320 college teachers have already been appointed in different aided colleges. Similarly, the process is on to recruit 991 lecturers in various Government colleges and Teacher's Education Institutes, he said.

He also said that process for recruitment of over 1000 Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors in various disciplines in all the state universities has already been started and will be filled up soon.

He added that 'smart classrooms' will be developed in colleges in the line with our school Transformation programme.

Three participants interacted with the Chief Minister and thanked him for the transparency of the State Selection Board in the process of recruitment.

ALSO READ Odisha Mining Corp to set up skill academy, five schools

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:00 PM IST