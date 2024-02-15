Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2024 Begin Tomorrow, Check Details Here |

The Odisha Class 12 board exams 2024 will be administered by the Council of Higher Secondary Education starting tomorrow. The higher secondary exams are scheduled to take place from February 16 to March 20, 2024, according to the Odisha Board Class 12 exam date sheet. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., students will have three hours and fifteen minutes to complete the exam.



The board has directed students to be at the testing locations one hour prior to the start of the exam. Students will also be granted an additional fifteen minutes to peruse the question paper.



On both the question paper and the answer sheet, students should put their name and roll number. In order to stop exam cheating, writing down their roll number has also been made necessary.

Pass Percentage

It is anticipated that the Odisha CHSE 12th result 2024 would be released in April or May. Students will be deemed qualified for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 board exam if they receive a grade of 33% in each subject.

The major practical subjects for Odisha 12th graders will receive 70 points for the theoretical paper. To be deemed qualified, students must pass both the theory and practical tests.