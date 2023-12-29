Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Schedule Out at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Subject Wise Dates Here

Odisha Class 12 Board Exam | PTI File Photo (Representative Photo)

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released scheduled for the Class 12 exams for 2024. According to the schedule, the board exams will commence from February 16 end on March 20.

The Odisha Board will kick off the exams with the MIL paper for the science stream. The exams will cover science, arts, and commerce subjects, as well as courses in distance education, correspondence, and vocational streams.

Check the schedule for Odisha Board Class 12 exam :

Science: MIL- (O): Feb 16, 2024

Arts, Commerce: MIL- (O): Feb 17, 2024

Science, Vocational: English (E): Feb 19, 2024

Arts, Commerce: English (E): Feb 21, 2024

Physics, Vocational: BFC-Political Science, BFC- Business Studies and Management, BFC- Chemistry: Feb 22, 2024

History, Business Studies and Management, Geology, Vocational: BFC- Maths: Feb 24, 2024

Science: Chemistry, Vocational: History, Accountancy, Physics: Feb 29, 2024

Arts: Political Science, Commerce: Business Mathematics and Statistics: Mar 1, 2024

Maths, Home Science ,Vocational: Economics: Mar 6, 2024

Arts, Science, Commerce: All other MILs: Mar 7, 2024

Science: Elective Sanskrit, All language (optionals): Mar 9, 2024

Biology- Sections A, B, Vocational: All MILs: Mar 11, 2024

Science, Arts, Commerce: Vocational Trade Subjects: Mar 12, 2024

Information Technology, Geography ,Computer Science, Bio Technology, Electronics: Mar 13, 2024

Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accountancy, Business Economics, Fundamental of Management Accounting, Computer Application: Mar 14, 2024

Integrated Vocational Subjects: Mar 15, 2024

Indian Music, Psychology, Education, All vocational stream trade subjects (paper 3): Mar 16, 2024

Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology, Vocational: Biology: Mar 18, 2024

Logic, Accountancy, All vocational stream trade subjects (paper 4): Mar 20, 2024