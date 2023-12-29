Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Schedule Out at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Subject Wise Dates Here

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released scheduled for the Class 12 exams for 2024. According to the schedule, the board exams will commence from February 16 end on March 20.
The Odisha Board will kick off the exams with the MIL paper for the science stream. The exams will cover science, arts, and commerce subjects, as well as courses in distance education, correspondence, and vocational streams.
Check the schedule for Odisha Board Class 12 exam :
Science: MIL- (O): Feb 16, 2024
Arts, Commerce: MIL- (O): Feb 17, 2024
Science, Vocational: English (E): Feb 19, 2024
Arts, Commerce: English (E): Feb 21, 2024
Physics, Vocational: BFC-Political Science, BFC- Business Studies and Management, BFC- Chemistry: Feb 22, 2024
History, Business Studies and Management, Geology, Vocational: BFC- Maths: Feb 24, 2024
Science: Chemistry, Vocational: History, Accountancy, Physics: Feb 29, 2024
Arts: Political Science, Commerce: Business Mathematics and Statistics: Mar 1, 2024
Maths, Home Science ,Vocational: Economics: Mar 6, 2024
Arts, Science, Commerce: All other MILs: Mar 7, 2024
Science: Elective Sanskrit, All language (optionals): Mar 9, 2024
Biology- Sections A, B, Vocational: All MILs: Mar 11, 2024
Science, Arts, Commerce: Vocational Trade Subjects: Mar 12, 2024
Information Technology, Geography ,Computer Science, Bio Technology, Electronics: Mar 13, 2024
Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accountancy, Business Economics, Fundamental of Management Accounting, Computer Application: Mar 14, 2024
Integrated Vocational Subjects: Mar 15, 2024
Indian Music, Psychology, Education, All vocational stream trade subjects (paper 3): Mar 16, 2024
Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology, Vocational: Biology: Mar 18, 2024
Logic, Accountancy, All vocational stream trade subjects (paper 4): Mar 20, 2024