Odisha: Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Released, Steps To Download

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released Class 10th supplementary exam 2023 admit card 2023. Candidates who registered for the Odisha HSC supplementary exams, can now download the hall ticket via the official site at bseodisha.ac.in. In order to download the admin card, students will have to enter their name and father’s name on the login window.

As per schedule, the 10th supplementary examination will commence on Monday, July 3. Students who could not clear the Odisha 10th final exams conducted earlier this year will be appearing for the supplementary exams.

Steps to download Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2023 Admin Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023’ link, available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new login window, enter the details (candidate name and father’s name) then click on submit.

Step 4: The Class 10 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the admit card and download the page.

Registered students must that - it is mandatory to carry a printout of admit card and school ID to the exam centre. In case of absence of admin card, candidate will not be allowed to sit for examination.

The examination will be of 50 marks for multiple choice questions (MCQs) that will be answered in an OMR sheet and 30 marks will be for subjective type questions, which will be answered in question cum answer booklet.