Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 Out Today; Overall Pass Percent stands at 78.88%

Girls Outshined Boys in Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 today, June 8, 2023. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Plus Two Arts Results direct link has been activated. Students who appeared can check results through the direct link given below.

This year the overall pass percentage is 78.88% in the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023. Boys pass percentage stands at 70.43% and Girls pass percentage is 85.63%.

This year CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations started on March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. The class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5, 2023.

Vocational Pass percentage for CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Results 2023 is 67.48%. Girls pass percent: 71.10% and Boys pass percent is 64.23%

A total of 1, 81, 869 students cleared the Plus 2 Arts examination, while 3,860 candidates passed in vocational studies.