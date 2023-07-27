Odisha BSE Announces Class 10th Board Exam Date; Begins From 20th Feb

Odisha BSE Announces Class 10th Board Exam Date | FP

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the date for next year Class 10 board examination. According to the BSE, the matriculation exams will commence from February 20, 2024. A notification issued by BSE said the annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination for 2024 will be conducted from February 20, 2024, to March 4, 2024. The details of the examination will be notified later.

The BSE also said that the forms for the examination will be filled by candidates during October 2023 and the evaluation of answer sheets to be conducted from March 12 for a period of at least 12 days. The notification also said that the half-yearly examination of Class 10 and Madhyama will be conducted from September 13 to 16, 2023.

