 Odisha AYUSH PG Counselling Registration 2024 Begins; Check Counselling Schedule Here
Applicants can get the Odisha AYUSH PG 2024 allotment letter from the official website by entering their roll number and password.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
AYUSH PG 2024 | IStock

The registration process for the Odisha AYUSH PG counseling in 2024 has begun for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE). Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can complete out the Odisha AYUSH PG 2024 counselling form by going to ojee.nic.in, the official website. The date for registering for Odisha AYUSH PG 2024 counselling is September 26.

Applicants can get the Odisha AYUSH PG 2024 allotment letter from the official website by entering their roll number and password. It is necessary for candidates to report to the OJEE cell in order to finish the admissions procedure, verify their documentation, and pay the acceptance fee.

Registration fees

In order to complete the registration process, candidates must pay a counselling cost. The registration fee for the Odisha AYUSH PG counselling 2024 is Rs 1,000 for all categories. The cost can be paid by debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI for candidates.

Important dates

The Odisha AYUSH PG counselling schedule for 2024 states that the choice-filling period would begin on September 25 at 11 a.m. The deadline for candidates to turn in their resumes is September 26, 11:59 p.m. On September 27, data reconciliation, seat allocation verification, and validation are planned.

On September 28 at 5 p.m., the Odisha AYUSH PG 2024 round 1 seat allocation result will be released.

Registration end date - September 26

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats - September 27

Round 1 seat allotment - September 28

Reporting at the respective college for provisional admission - September 30

