Odisha: After Careful Weather Predictions, Schools Reopen Tomorrow

Representative Image | File Image

Odisha Department of School and Mass Education has directed all the districts collectors to reopen the schools, closed due to summer vacation, from Thursday, said a statement by the government of Odisha.

"After due consideration of the weather prediction, it has been decided to reopen all schools on June 21, with a regular timetable, "the government added in a statement.

"However, as a measure of abundant caution, Collectors of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Subarnapur and Balangir are authorized to shift to morning or declare holidays if the situation so demands, "the statement read.

"We are keeping a close watch on the weather situation of the days ahead for further action," it added.