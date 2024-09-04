 Odisha: 23-Year-Old IIT-Bhubaneswar Student Dies After Falling From 5th Floor Of Administrative Building
The deceased was identified as Kritika Raj, a third-year B.Tech student from Delhi.

Updated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: A woman studying at IIT-Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of its administrative building, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the 23-year-old woman was recovered by police from the institute’s campus on Tuesday night.

“We suspect it to be a case of suicide,” a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Kritika Raj, a third-year B.Tech student from Delhi.

article-image

Statement Of The Institute

“Yesterday night at about 11 pm, a student fell down from the fifth floor of the administration building which houses the library... The police was informed immediately and are investigating the case,” the institute said in a statement.

The body has been taken to Khurda district headquarters hospital for postmortem examination, the officer said.

