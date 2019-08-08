Odisha 10th Supplementary results 2019 declared, here's how to check

Odisha Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for Odisha 10th Supplementary Results 2019. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website bseodisha.nic.in.

A total of about 26,296 had appeared for the HSC supplementary exams out of which results of 26,236 students were declared. Of these, only 11, 445 students passed, making the pass percentage 43.62%.

Odisha 10th Supplementary result 2019: Steps to check

Log on to any of these websites - www.bseodisha.ac.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, result.gov.in

Look for the 'Result' link and click on it

In the given page, enter your name and registration number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Download the result and keep it for future reference