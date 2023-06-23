NVS Class 11 2023: Registration Date Extended for Manipur

Candidates who are interested and are interested will now be able to register till July 20, 2023 | Representational pic

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the last date for NVS Class 11 LEST 2023 registration for Manipur state. Candidates who are interested and are interested will now be able to register till July 20, 2023. For registering oneself, they can visit the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in. This way they can apply for the Lateral Entry Admission 2023.

According to the official website, "The period for submission of online application form only for the candidates of State of Manipur is further extended up to 20th of July, (Thursday) due to administrative reasons," reads the official website.

Steps to apply for NVS Class 11 LEST 2023:

1. Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on NVS Class 11 LEST 2023 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the required details and click on submit.

4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

5. Once done, click on submit.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students are advised to stay updates on the official website in case of any doubts or difficulty. Importantly, the eligibility criteria is - candidate must be born between June 1, 2006, and July 31, 2008 (inclusive), regardless of their category, including Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST)

