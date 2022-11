Representative Image

Follow us on

Follow us on

Nuvepro and Trainocate will offer experiential learning platform for 16000 IT professionals over the next 12 months

Trainocate, powered by Nuvepro, aims to offer experiential learning for the job-ready workforce.

Trainocate, a global EdTech, powered by Nuvepro will provide these software engineers with hands-on training using pre-configured, ready-to-use labs in a real work environment.