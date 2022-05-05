Nursing Colleges of Haryana to commence classes

Haryana: The setting up of six nursing colleges in Haryana will be completed shortly, said Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. The classes will commence for nursing students in the month of July. Construction of the nursing colleges in Dherdu village of Kaithal, Khedi Ram Nagar village of Kurukshetra, Kheranwali village of Panchkula, Aura and Dayalpur village of Faridabad, and Sadatpur village of Rewari are still ongoing.

Important projects of power, health, and Medical & Technical education were being supervised by the Chief secretary of the state. The assigned officials were mandated to finish the projects within the decided time.

Other working projects like the Medical college in Koriawas in Narnaul, College in Jind, Bhiwani, the Kalpana Chawla Medical College, and the Dental College being built in Nalhar are winding up rapidly.

A new building has also been built for The National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula. The students were attending classes in another building but the upcoming academic session will make use of the new construction, stated the secretary as he presided over the review meeting of development projects worth more than ₹100 crores.

