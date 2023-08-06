Nursery Admissions For 2024 Commence In Gurgaon And Noida | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Gurgaon and Noida have started with nursery admissions for the academic year 2024, for Delhi NCR by some of the private schools. The Directorate of Education Delhi has not yet released any notice regarding the admission date, process, or eligibility. School authorities in both cities have started accepting applications for nursery admissions in various institutions.

Steps to register online for Nursery Admission 2024:

1. Visit the official website of the respective schools

2. On the homepage, look for the admission process

3. Go through the details mentioned on it and click on the 'register now

4. Get your ward registered to generate login credentials

5. Log in and upload required documents, pay fees (if any)

6. Cross-check the details and submit the form

7. Download the confirmation page for future reference

Documents to be uploaded:

1. Brith certificate of the student

2. Aadhaar card of the students

3. Photograph of parents

4. Aadhar card of parents

5. Pan card of parents

Following that, admission in most o the schools is based on seat availability. However, siblings of existing children are given priority in some schools. Applicants along with their parents will be invited to school for a Document Verification Process.

As the admission process progresses, parents are urged to maintain patience and cooperation with school authorities. Communication with school representatives can help clarify any queries or concerns regarding the process.