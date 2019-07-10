NTA UGC-NET final answer keys released, here’s how to check

<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of National Eligibility Test (NET) June exam 2019. All the candidates can check it on the official website ntanet.nic.in. The NTA UGC exams were conducted from June 20 to 26. About 9.42 lakh candidates had appeared in 615 centres in 237 cities.</p><p>NTA had released the initial answer keys on July 1, 2019, and asked the candidates to check any kind of wrong answers before July 3, 2019. Considering the changes by the candidates, the final answer key has been released for both the shifts.</p><p><strong>NTA UGC-NET final answer key:</strong></p><p><em>Go on the official website ntanet.nic.in</em></p><p><em>On the left panel, click on the link that reads, Final answer key</em></p><p><em>A PDF will open</em></p><p><em>Tally the question and answer ID with your response sheet that was already provided on the website</em></p><p><em>Calculate your marks</em></p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>