Education

Updated on IST

NTA UGC-NET final answer keys released, here’s how to check

By FPJ Web Desk

NTA had released the initial answer keys on July 1, 2019, and asked the candidates to check any kind of wrong answers before July 3, 2019.

NTA UGC-NET final answer keys released, here’s how to check

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in