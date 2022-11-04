NTA to release UGC-NET results tomorrow at nta.ac.in

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to his twitter handle that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare the UGC NET result tomorrow, November 5. Once declared, candidates can download the UGC NET result on the official website- nta.ac.in.
UGC NET, which is also referred to as NTA-UGC-NET, is an examination that is conducted to determine the eligibility for the position of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in universities and colleges located in India.
