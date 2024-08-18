NTA To Release Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results Soon at nta.ac.in; All Updates Inside!

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results | IStock

Joint CSIR UGC NET Results 2024: The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024. The candidates who took the exam are egarly awaiting the results. The NTA will soon release the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam results on its official website at nta.ac.in. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Once the results are made public, candidates who took the exam will be able to view and download their result cards from the above-mentioned website.

How To Check check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the result link

Step 3: On the result page, enter your login details

Step 4: The result card will now appear on your screen

Step 5: Scan through the result card and examinee all the details

Step 6: Save and download the digital result for future use

It is advised for the candidates to take a printout of the digital result and save the hard copy in a secure place in case they require for future use. Along with this, it is also necessary that applicants get in touch with the relevant authorities in case they have any questions or find any discrepancies in their results.

About Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to PhD only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The exam was conducted in two shifts, the first shift was held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second shift was conducted from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants should visit the official website on a regular basis to obtain the most complete and current information on the above-listed exam.