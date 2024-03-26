NTA To Release JEE Main Session 2 Exam City Slip Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the JEE Main Session 2 exam, is expected to release the exam city slip today, March 26, on its official website. However, we are still waiting for official confirmation. Applicants who will be taking the upcoming examination are advised to regularly check this website or the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates on the examination.

Exam Date:

JEE Main exam 2024 Session 2 : Scheduled to take place between April 4 and April 15.

Exam Time: Two Shift

First shift: 9 am to 12 pm

Second Shift: 3 pm to 6 pm

How to download exam city slip?

Visit the NTA JEE Main exam's official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the highlighted link available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials as asked

Click on submit

Your exam city slip will be displayed on your screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

After downloading the admit card/exam city slip for JEE Main, candidates should thoroughly check and verify that their photo, signature, name, and other personal information are correctly printed.