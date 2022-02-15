NTA to release JEE Main 2022 dates soon, Here's a list of other Engineering Entrance Exams

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and the registration details. One can find the registration and other details on the official websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

A tentative schedule for NTA JEE Mains 2022 is March, April, May and June 2022. The NTA JEE Mains 2022 registration is expected to begin in February 2022. To learn when the application form for JEE Main 2022 will be available, candidates are advised to periodically check the official website.

Here is a list of more such Engineering Entrance Exams:-

VITEEE: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is held for admission to the undergraduate engineering programmes at VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. The official website to check VITEEE details is viteee.vit.ac.in.

MHT CET: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is held for admission to engineering programmes at MHT CET participating institutions. The state CET Cell Maharashtra will open the online MHT CET application window for the PCM and PCB group soon. Official webiste -- cetcell.mahacet.org

COMEDK UGET: Candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses in the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E can use the scores obtained in COMEDK UGET. The official website -- comedk.org, in a statement says the details of COMEDK-2022 Exam process will be announced shortly.

SRMJEEE: Students seeking admission to BTech programmes through SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination can apply for the SRMJEE 2022 phase 2 and phase 3 exams at srmist.edu.in. Application for phase 2 exam will remain open till April 18, 2022.

WBJEE: The application for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam is over. WBJEE has been scheduled to be held on April 23. Official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:00 PM IST