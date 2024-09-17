NTA To Announce UGC NET June 2024 Results: How To Access Your Scorecard

NTA website | NTA

UGC NET JUNE Results 2024: The results of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) will be made public soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).



The test takers are looking forward to receiving their scorecards. The results can be seen at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website of the NTA exam. To view and check their results, candidates will need to provide their unique application number and birthdate.



In addition, the candidates were given the chance to object to the provisional response. After these challenges (if any) are reviewed, the results and the final solution key will be made available.



Marking Scheme

It is imperative for the candidate to make a note of the marking scheme that NTA uses in order to approximate their score.



The UGC NET exam does not have negative marking. Two marks will be awarded to candidates for each right response. Questions marked for review and those left unanswered or unattended will not result in any mark deduction.

How To Check Results?



Step 1: Go to the official website



Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link



Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result



Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen



Step 5: Go through the details



Step 6: Save and download for future use





To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.



It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.