 NTA To Announce UGC NET June 2024 Results: How To Access Your Scorecard
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA To Announce UGC NET June 2024 Results: How To Access Your Scorecard

NTA To Announce UGC NET June 2024 Results: How To Access Your Scorecard

The results for the UGC NET June 2024 will be available soon on the NTA's official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can view their scores by entering their application number and birthdate.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
NTA website | NTA

UGC NET JUNE Results 2024: The results of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) will be made public soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The test takers are looking forward to receiving their scorecards. The results can be seen at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website of the NTA exam. To view and check their results, candidates will need to provide their unique application number and birthdate.

In addition, the candidates were given the chance to object to the provisional response. After these challenges (if any) are reviewed, the results and the final solution key will be made available.

Marking Scheme

It is imperative for the candidate to make a note of the marking scheme that NTA uses in order to approximate their score.

The UGC NET exam does not have negative marking. Two marks will be awarded to candidates for each right response. Questions marked for review and those left unanswered or unattended will not result in any mark deduction.

Read Also
CBSE To Release Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams Soon; Check Latest Updates Here
article-image

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use


To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan: 2,697 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 3 PM; Lalbaugcha Raja Procession Reaches Parel Amid Chants & Fervour (Videos)
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan: 2,697 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 3 PM; Lalbaugcha Raja Procession Reaches Parel Amid Chants & Fervour (Videos)
Mumbai: TISS Lifts Controversial Ban on Progressive Students' Forum; Updates Honour Code on Political Activities, Dress Codes, & More
Mumbai: TISS Lifts Controversial Ban on Progressive Students' Forum; Updates Honour Code on Political Activities, Dress Codes, & More
Viral Pic: Pakistani Players Spotted With Chinese Flags During India vs China Final At Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024
Viral Pic: Pakistani Players Spotted With Chinese Flags During India vs China Final At Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024
Bihar Shocker: Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted By 3 Men At Gunpoint In Moving Car In Saharsa; 1 Arrested (VIDEO)
Bihar Shocker: Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted By 3 Men At Gunpoint In Moving Car In Saharsa; 1 Arrested (VIDEO)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: TISS Lifts Controversial Ban on Progressive Students' Forum; Updates Honour Code on...

Mumbai: TISS Lifts Controversial Ban on Progressive Students' Forum; Updates Honour Code on...

NEET MDS 2024: Health Ministry Reduces Cutoff; Check Updated Percentile Here

NEET MDS 2024: Health Ministry Reduces Cutoff; Check Updated Percentile Here

NTA To Announce UGC NET June 2024 Results: How To Access Your Scorecard

NTA To Announce UGC NET June 2024 Results: How To Access Your Scorecard

North Central Railway Now Hiring For 1679 Positions; Apply By October 15

North Central Railway Now Hiring For 1679 Positions; Apply By October 15

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: Application Status For MTS, Havaldar OUT; Check Admit Card Update Here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: Application Status For MTS, Havaldar OUT; Check Admit Card Update Here