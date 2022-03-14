NTA revises JEE Main 2022 date, candidates still unhappy

The dates for Joint Entrance Examination, an engineering entrance exam, popularly known as JEE (Main) 2022, have been revised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today.

The revised schedule indicates that only the dates for the first attempt (April session) have changed, which will take place from April 21 onwards.

Following the update, candidates are still fearful about the entrance exam interfering with their board examinations.

Taking to Twitter, Manjeet Prakash says that The revised dates still do not address the actual issue.

"JEE first attempt date is revised. It can't solve our problem. Coming days are very hectic for those taking board exams this year. Please understand," he wrote.

With a similar thought, several candidates from CBSE, ISC, and other such boards write on Twitter expressing their worries. Tagging NTA, NSUI, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and commenting on Unacademy JEE's youtube channel are some of their ways to seek help.

"After so many requests, they postponed to 21st, which is even nearer to boards, and this change is of no use! Please postpone the first session to May(after completion of boards)," wrote Shreya Gowriprasad on Twitter.

Candidates are firm on their wants. The majority of them are still demanding a postponement while declaring that the NTA's decision did not do justice.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:53 PM IST