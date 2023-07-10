 NTA Releases Visva Bharti Exam Answer key At vbharatirec.nta.ac.in
NTA Releases Visva Bharti Exam Answer key At vbharatirec.nta.ac.in

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys can challenge the answer keys till July 12 with the payment of ₹200 per question.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
NTA Releases Visva Bharti Non-Teaching Exam Answer key | Representative image

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Visva Bharti Recruitment Examination 2023 today, July 10. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys from the official website at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

Direct link to check answer keys

NTA conducted the stage 1 recruitment exam for the post of laboratory attendant and lower division clerk on June 27 and June 28.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys can challenge the answer keys till July 12 with the payment of ₹200 per question. The provisional answer keys for the post of MTS will be uploaded in due course of time.

Steps to download Visva Bharti Non-Teaching Answer key 2023:

  • Visit the official website at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the Answer key link

  • Key in your application number and date of birth

  • Click on the response sheet link

  • Challenge the answer key if you want

  • Take print for future reference.

