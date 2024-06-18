NTA Releases Exam Intimation City Slip For ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024; Admit Cards Awaited!

Representative Image

The exam city slip for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) examination 2024 has been made public by the National Testing Agency. Exam city slips are available for download on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, for qualified candidates. Candidates must use their application number and birthdate to check or download the same.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the All India Entrance Examination For Admission [AIEEA]-PG & All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2024 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

The exam is set to be held for a duration of 2 hours on June 29, 2024.

The notification further clarified that the exam city intimation slip is not the admit card. "The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for the entrance examination. This is only an advance notification of the exam city allotted where the examination center will be located to facilitate the candidates," it stated.

The admit card for the entrance examination will be issued in due course.

Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 3: Open the link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The city slip will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates can email icar@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Helpdesk at 011-4075 9000/011-6922770 if they are having trouble downloading or verifying the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Entrance Examination.

The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.