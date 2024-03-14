NTA Releases Admit Cards For CUET PG 2024, Direct Link To Download Inside!

IStock images |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has distributed the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024, scheduled for March 17. The admit card can be acquired by applicants on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website for all things pertaining to CUET PG 2024. The aforementioned website allows applicants to download their admit card by providing their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

The NTA has already made available the entrance card for the CUET PG 2024 tests, which are scheduled to begin on March 11 and run until March 16.Admit cards will also be sent to candidates whose exams aren't scheduled until after March 17.

CUET PG admit card 2024

How to Download the 2024 CUET PG Admit Card

Go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website of CUET PG.

Navigate to the homepage and select the "Download Admit Card (March 17)" option.

Enter your login details on the screen that has just opened and click the submit button.

The CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for the test on March 17 will appear on the screen.

After downloading the CUET PG Admit Card 2024, print it out for your records.

In preparation for the CUET PG 2024, which will encompass 157 disciplines, 4,62,589 applicants have registered. To administer the exam, 7,68,389 tests in total will be used. It was permissible for candidates to choose up to four exam papers or subjects.

The published timetable states that NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2024 test in three shifts on March 17. At CUET PG 2024, the first shift is slated to run from 9 am to 10:45 am, the second from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.