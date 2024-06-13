NTA Postpones NCET 2024 Due To 'Technical Reasons'

NTA | Official

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 was postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday because of technological difficulties. The exam was postponed since it could not be started at all centres on June 12, 2024, as originally anticipated. A new date will be revealed shortly via the official NCET portal, according to the NTA.

NTA informed that not all examination centres were able to start the exam, which had already started at some of them, because of technical reasons. The examination has been rescheduled as a result. In a formal statement, NTA stated that "a new date for the NCET 2024 will be announced soon through the official NCET portal."

The exam conducting organisation apologised for any disruption that the applicants may have experienced while updating them on the status of the exam, which was originally scheduled to run from 2 to 5 p.m.

For NCET 2024, 40,233 students registered in total. The NTA reported that about 29,000 candidates took the exam at 292 venues spread across around 160 cities nationwide, based on biometric registration data.

For the academic session 2024–2025, NCET 2024 is intended for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) at a few Central and State Universities and Institutions, such as IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges.



A total of 66 subjects—38 languages, 26 domain subjects, one general test, and one teaching aptitude test—will be covered in the exam. Seven topics in total—two languages, three domain subjects, one general test, and one teaching aptitude test—were required of each candidate.