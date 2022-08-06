NTA postpones CUET UG 2022 exam at 53 Centres today; check details here

The CUET UG 2022 Exam, which was planned for August 6 at 53 centres, has been postponed by the National Testing Agency. The impacted applicants' CUET UG exam will take place from August 12 to August 14. The NTA statement stated that "the postponed exam would be held between August 12 to 14 and the same admit card shall be valid."

Affected applicants were notified by NTA by SMS and email on their registered mobile and email addresses, respectively. "In case, the above date is not suitable, the candidates can send email to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number," it mentioned.

Meanwhile, CUET UG 2022 exam was also postponed at 50 centres across the country on day 2, August 5.

For the updates regarding the examination, applicants are recommended to regularly check the NTA websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.