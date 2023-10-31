NTA NITTT September Exam Result Out At nittt.nta.ac.in; Steps To Download

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) September 2023 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check NTA NITTT 2023 result at the official website, nittt.nta.ac.in.

A total of 19,305 candidates registered for the examination and of them, 18,222 appeared, NTA has informed.

Candidates can download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to conduct of the exam, processing, and declaration of results. The Module Completion Certificate will be issued by NITTT in due course,” said NTA in an official notification.

The exam was held on September 16, 17, 21 and 22, 2023 in eight sessions and in the internet based mode with remote proctoring.

Steps to download :

Visit the official website, nittt.nta.ac.in

Select the link “Download NITTT September 2023 score cards”

Enter your application number and date of birth

Click on login button

NITTT September 2023 scorecard will be displayed

Download and take a print out

