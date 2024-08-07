NTA NCET 2024 Results OUT Soon; Check Final Answer Key Here!

NCET answer key | NTA

NTA NCET Results 2024: The National Testing Agency will soon release the results for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024. Candidates will be able to access and check their results on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in or ncet.samarth.ac.in, once they are released.

The exam was conducted on July 10, 2024. This year, 40,233 candidates registered for the NCET 2024. According to biometric registration data, approximately 29,000 candidates appeared for the examination at 292 centres located in about 160 cities across the country.

The NTA recently released the final answer key for the NCET 2024, and the results are expected to follow shortly. Candidates can check the final answer key on the NTA's official website. The NCET 2024 answer key has been made available to the candidates in PDF format. Candidates can also directly access the NCET final answer here.

Candidates can follow the below steps as a reference to download the NCET final answer key.

How To View Final Answer Key?

Step 1: Open the NTA's official website

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest notification section

Step 3: The link to the final answerkey is made available there

Step 4: Click to open it

Step 5: The final answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 6: Go through the details and check the answers

Step 7: Save and download the answer key for future use.

About NTA NCET

The NCET 2024, designed for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25, covered a total of 66 subjects. These comprised 38 languages, 26 Domain subjects, one General Test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate was required to take a total of 7 subjects, including 2 languages, 3 domain subjects, 1 General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.