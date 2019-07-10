NTA likely to release IGNOU Open MAT, BEd admit card today; check at ntaignou.nic.in

<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the IGNOU Open MAT, B. Ed admit card today. Candidates can download their admit card for NTA IGNOU's official website, ntaignou.nic.in. The admit cards will be available in online mode only. No hard copies will be sent to any individuals.</p><p>IGNOU first-ever Open MAT and entrance exam for Bachelor of Admission course will be held on 27th July 2019. The duration of both the entrance exams will be 2 hours. IGNOU B. Ed entrance exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM while the Open MAT exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM.</p><p><strong>Steps to download NTA IGNOU Open MAT, B. Ed admit card 2019:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Log on to the official website, ntaignou.ac.in</p><p>Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd admit card'</p><p>Step 3: Enter all the required details such as registration number, date of birth or password</p><p>Step 4: Click on submit</p><p>Step 5: Admit cards will be displayed on the screen</p><p>Step 6: Download the same and take a print out of the same for future use.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>