NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019 result declared; check at ntaicar.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the result of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admissions or ICAR AIEEA. Candidates can check ICAR’s AIEEA result 2019 on the official website of ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in. Indian Council of agricultural research (ICAR) had conducted the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2019 on July 1, 2019 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The ICAR AIEEA examination is conducted by ICAR for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 75 agricultural universities of the country. The ICAR AU system consists of 64 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs) having Faculty of Agriculture (BHU, AMU, Viswa Bharati, and Nagaland University).

Steps to download NTA ICAR AIEEA Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “ICAR AIEEA Result 2019”

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.