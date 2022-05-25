NTA Extends Registration Date for NATA; know how to apply

Unsplash

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the registration date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 up to May 28 (till 11:59 pm). Candidates can fill and submit the NATA application form 2022 through the official website- nata.in. Earlier the last day to apply for the NATA 2022 Phase 1 exam was May 23.

"It is informed to all concerned that the registration date for the First Test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture - NATA 2022 is extended up to May (up to 11.59 pm) as the last opportunity for all candidates who wish to apply for First NATA Test," said CoA in a statement.

The NATA 2022 entrance exam will be held three times for the session 2022-23. Phase 1 of NATA 2022 will take place on June 12, followed by phases 2 and 3 of NATA 2022 on July 3 and 24, respectively.

The registration process for NATA 2022 test 1 includes uploading an image, documents, fee payment, application corrections, etc. The students will receive their NATA admit card on June 7, 2022, at the official website. The NATA 2022 result for test 1 will be announced on June 20, 2022.

To register for this examination:

Visit - nata.in. - the NATA official website. Click on “New Candidate Registration” which will be found on the home page. Enter the required credentials such as email ID contact number etc. Submit the details and complete filling up the application form. Upload the mandated documents like scanned images, passport-sized photographs, and signatures. Proceed to pay the application fee Download and print the application form.

"No candidate shall be admitted to architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50 percent. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and also at least 50 percent. marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate," according to a statement.