NTA Expected To Release CUET PG 2024 Admit Cards On March 7, Check More Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to reveal the long-awaited admit cards or hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 on March 7. To access their admit cards, candidates must visit the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in and provide their application number and date of birth.

Before this announcement, the distribution of exam city information slips has already been finished, providing candidates with information about the practical aspects of the exam.

Commencing from March 11 and spanning until March 28, the CUET PG 2024 entrance exam is slated to be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, encompassing a comprehensive array of 157 subjects.

This extensive coverage underscores the diverse academic landscape encapsulated within the examination framework. Impressively, the cumulative count of registered candidates stands at an impressive 4,62,589, reflecting the widespread interest and significance attributed to this academic endeavor.

The NTA acknowledges that the examination process is complex, so they are offering support to candidates through various assistance channels. Candidates who have questions or need guidance about CUET PG can easily access the NTA Help Desk services by calling 011 4075 9000 or sending an email to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

To download their admit cards, the candidates are advised to go to the official website i.e. pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Once there, the next step involves locating and clicking on the prominently displayed CUET PG 2024 admit card link.

Afterwards, a fresh interface will appear, asking candidates to provide the necessary information. Once they submit it, the portal will enable the smooth download of the admit card, a process that ends with obtaining this important document.

As a precautionary step, it is recommended that candidates keep a physical copy of their admit card for future use. This will help ensure that they are prepared and meet all the necessary requirements. This physical document holds great significance as it represents the candidate's eligibility and readiness to participate in this educational journey.