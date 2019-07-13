NTA declares UGC NET result 2019; check at ntanet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) result today. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The answer keys for NTA NET were earlier released with the provisional or tentative answers. The candidates were given time to respond with their objections till July 3.

The exam for assessing candidates to be eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF) was conducted from June 20 to June 26, 2019. Candidates would be able to see two lists, one for candidates qualified for an assistant professor while others for those eligible to apply for JRF posts. According to Indian Express, out of 9.5 lakh who appeared for the exam, a total of 4756 candidates have cleared for the JRF while 55701 have cleared the NET for assistant professor only.

Steps to check UGC NET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, application number, and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print for future reference