NTA CSIR 2023: Correction Window Open At csirnet.nta.ac.in; Click Here For Details | Representative image

Today, December 6, the CSIR Application Correction 2023 window will open, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Until December 8, candidates who have already submitted their application and would like to make changes can do so. On the official website, the CSIR NET Correction Window 2023 will be available.

Applicants may update the information provided in the fields on the CSIR NET Application Form 2023. There won't be any more chances to update the application form after the correction window closes.

Candidates must register on the official website's candidate portal in order to gain access to the CSIR Application Edit Facility 2023. After logging in, select the application correction link and complete the application form by making the necessary adjustments. After making the necessary modifications, submit the application and print a copy of it.

The dates of the CSIR NET December 2023 are December 26, 27, and 28. We will shortly publish the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card Release Date 2023.

Details that can be edited:

Name and personal details

Contact Details

Category

Educational qualification details

Date of birth

Exam City Choices

Documents required:

Type of Identification

Qualifying degree certificate or last semester marks sheet.

Mailing address as well as permanent address with pin code

Code of Joint CSIR-UGC NET subject

Category certificate.

Self-declaration minority community certificate

Result awaited certificate, if applicable

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, if applicable

Person with Disability (PwD) certificate, if applicable

Scanned images in JPG format - Photograph file size should be between 10 kb to 200 kb.

Signature file size should be between 4 kb to 30 kb.