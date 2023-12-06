NTA CSIR 2023: Correction Window Open At csirnet.nta.ac.in; Click Here For Details

Today, December 6, the CSIR Application Correction 2023 window will open, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Until December 8, candidates who have already submitted their application and would like to make changes can do so. On the official website, the CSIR NET Correction Window 2023 will be available.
Applicants may update the information provided in the fields on the CSIR NET Application Form 2023. There won't be any more chances to update the application form after the correction window closes.
Candidates must register on the official website's candidate portal in order to gain access to the CSIR Application Edit Facility 2023. After logging in, select the application correction link and complete the application form by making the necessary adjustments. After making the necessary modifications, submit the application and print a copy of it.
The dates of the CSIR NET December 2023 are December 26, 27, and 28. We will shortly publish the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card Release Date 2023.
Details that can be edited:
Name and personal details
Contact Details
Category
Educational qualification details
Date of birth
Exam City Choices
Documents required:
Type of Identification
Qualifying degree certificate or last semester marks sheet.
Mailing address as well as permanent address with pin code
Code of Joint CSIR-UGC NET subject
Category certificate.
Self-declaration minority community certificate
Result awaited certificate, if applicable
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, if applicable
Person with Disability (PwD) certificate, if applicable
Scanned images in JPG format - Photograph file size should be between 10 kb to 200 kb.
Signature file size should be between 4 kb to 30 kb.