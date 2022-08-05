e-Paper Get App

NTA cancels second shift of CUET UG 2022; Know more here

NTA cancelled the second shift of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase II.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
NTA cancels second shift of CUET UG 2022; Know more here |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today cancelled the second shift of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase II, which was supposed to begin at 3 pm. NTA claimed that due to “technical issues, several centres were unable to get access to the question papers.” Several centres were not even able to conduct the first shift of the exam due to the same reason.

However, the first shift and the second shift exams will be held next week. As per the official notification, the first shift exam will be conducted on August 12, and that for the second shift has been rescheduled to be held between August 12 and 14, 2022.

“The question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm,” NTA said.

According to the exam conducting agency, the same Admit Card will be valid for the rescheduled exam.

If a candidates are not able to appear for the exam on the new dates, they can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number.

Read Also
Watch: Netizens express anger over CUET UG phase 2 delay
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationNTA cancels second shift of CUET UG 2022; Know more here

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Wrestler Bajrang Punia storms into 65kg Last 8 at Commonwealth Games 2022

Watch Video: Wrestler Bajrang Punia storms into 65kg Last 8 at Commonwealth Games 2022

Damoh: Husbands take oath in place of elected wives at MP Panchayat?

Damoh: Husbands take oath in place of elected wives at MP Panchayat?

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall over next week, heavy rain likely at isolated...

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall over next week, heavy rain likely at isolated...

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit: China cancels several defence meetings, suspends key climate talks with...

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit: China cancels several defence meetings, suspends key climate talks with...

National Herald case: No proof of Moti Lal Vora handling financial transactions

National Herald case: No proof of Moti Lal Vora handling financial transactions