NTA cancels second shift of CUET UG 2022; Know more here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today cancelled the second shift of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase II, which was supposed to begin at 3 pm. NTA claimed that due to “technical issues, several centres were unable to get access to the question papers.” Several centres were not even able to conduct the first shift of the exam due to the same reason.

However, the first shift and the second shift exams will be held next week. As per the official notification, the first shift exam will be conducted on August 12, and that for the second shift has been rescheduled to be held between August 12 and 14, 2022.

“The question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm,” NTA said.

According to the exam conducting agency, the same Admit Card will be valid for the rescheduled exam.

If a candidates are not able to appear for the exam on the new dates, they can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number.

