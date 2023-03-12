NTA: Application form for GPAT 2023 closes tomorrow; click to know

GPAT 2023 application window closes tomorrow on March 13. | Pixabay

New Delhi: Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 application window will close tomorrow on March 13.

Interested candidates who still have not filled out the GPAT 2023 application form can submit the application at official website, gpat.nta.nic.in

Eligibility:

Candidates must be a citizen of India having a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy.

The lateral entry candidates are also eligible to apply. Candidates who are in the final year of the B.Pharmacy course are also eligible for the GPAT exam.

NTA will open the GPAT 2023 application correction window on March 14 and candidates can make the necessary changes till March 16, 2023.

GPAT is held at all India level for admission to MPharma courses. The test will be conducted on computer-based test (CBT) mode.