e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA: Application form for GPAT 2023 closes tomorrow; click to know

NTA: Application form for GPAT 2023 closes tomorrow; click to know

Interested candidates who still have not filled out the GPAT 2023 exam form can complete the registration at official website, gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates must be a citizen of India having a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
GPAT 2023 application window closes tomorrow on March 13. | Pixabay

New Delhi: Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 application window will close tomorrow on March 13.

Interested candidates who still have not filled out the GPAT 2023 application form can submit the application at official website, gpat.nta.nic.in

Eligibility:

Candidates must be a citizen of India having a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy.

The lateral entry candidates are also eligible to apply. Candidates who are in the final year of the B.Pharmacy course are also eligible for the GPAT exam.

Read Also
JEE Main 2023: NTA to close session 2 registrations TODAY; read details here
article-image

NTA will open the GPAT 2023 application correction window on March 14 and candidates can make the necessary changes till March 16, 2023.

GPAT is held at all India level for admission to MPharma courses. The test will be conducted on computer-based test (CBT) mode.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTA: Application form for GPAT 2023 closes tomorrow; click to know

NTA: Application form for GPAT 2023 closes tomorrow; click to know

Mumbai: MPSTME, NMIMS to organise annual sports festival Conquer

Mumbai: MPSTME, NMIMS to organise annual sports festival Conquer

FTII JET 2023 admit card out; Click to download

FTII JET 2023 admit card out; Click to download

PhD not mandatory for assistant professors posts in universities: UGC Chairman

PhD not mandatory for assistant professors posts in universities: UGC Chairman

Apprenticeship for Graduates and Diploma holders at C-DOT, Bangalore

Apprenticeship for Graduates and Diploma holders at C-DOT, Bangalore