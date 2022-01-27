NSUI protests for Bihar, UP agitating students

National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, held a protest march in support of agitating students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, burning the effigy of Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The police tried to stop the protesters from marching to the Rail Bhawan and were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg Police station. In his address to the protesting students, NSUI president Neeraj Kundan said, "The students were the worst sufferers of the Covid pandemic. The government is ignoring the education sector. Before taking vital decisions the government doesn't consult the concerned students. They don't consult the students and instead impose unnecessary new rules on them. If they protest they are beaten."

He said more than 1,40,000 posts are vacant in CBT 2 group D since 2019.

"First the government doesn't conduct the examination, if they do so the paper gets leaked and if by chance the paper is held, results are awaited. And when the results are declared, they are not getting the appointments."

The Union Government's new notification on CBT 2 Group D students saw massive protests in Bihar on January 25, where they set a train on fire.

The NSUI urged the government to withdraw the FIRs filed on these protesting students and teachers and should engage in a discussion with these students and listen to their grievances and demands.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:03 PM IST